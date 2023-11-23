Azerbaijan Comes Out With New Large-Caliber Machine Gun Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan has
developed a new large-caliber machine gun "AH-12.7", Trend reports.
It was displayed during the "SPECA Countries Exhibition:
Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development" held on November
22 at the Baku Expo Center at Azerbaijan's special initiative as
part of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia -
SPECA Week.
The show features 88 pieces of defense equipment, including
various types of small arms, close combat weapons, mortars, various
caliber ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other equipment
developed by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry
businesses.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107475407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.