Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Top Rankings Go On With Working Visit To Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The working visit of the Deputies of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director General Agil Gurbanov, and Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov to Georgia is underway, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

They visited Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where they laid a wreath at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his brilliant memory.

Then, a memorial in Heroes Square was visited in memory of the citizens who perished for Georgia's territorial integrity and independence.

The memorial visits were followed by bilateral talks at the State Military Scientific-Technical Center "Delta" in Tbilisi, where the parties discussed detailed perspectives on a number of subjects of mutual interest in the field of military-technical cooperation.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with Giorgi Khaindrava, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Georgia, and Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces.

