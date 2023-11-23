Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Top Rankings Go On With Working Visit To Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The working
visit of the Deputies of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Director General Agil Gurbanov, and Commander of the
Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov to Georgia is underway,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
They visited Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where they laid a
wreath at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid
tribute to his brilliant memory.
Then, a memorial in Heroes Square was visited in memory of the
citizens who perished for Georgia's territorial integrity and
independence.
The memorial visits were followed by bilateral talks at the
State Military Scientific-Technical Center "Delta" in Tbilisi,
where the parties discussed detailed perspectives on a number of
subjects of mutual interest in the field of military-technical
cooperation.
As part of the visit, a meeting was held with Giorgi Khaindrava,
Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Georgia, and Major
General Giorgi Matiashvili, Chief of the Georgian Defense
Forces.
