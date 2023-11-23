Iranian Currency Rates For November 23

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to November 22. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,653 rials.

Currency Rial on November 23 Rial on November 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,351 52,660 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,434 47,555 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,995 4,020 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,888 3,944 1 Danish krone DKK 6,124 6,155 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,229 136,337 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,746 14,717 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,059 28,402 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,389 1 Omani rial OMR 109,106 109,101 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,577 30,673 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,248 25,455 1 South African rand ZAR 2,229 2,263 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,457 1,459 1 Russian ruble RUB 475 477 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,212 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,440 27,582 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,272 31,415 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,937 37,937 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,279 1,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,496 31,508 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,726 8,715 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,873 5,905 100 Thai baths THB 119,147 119,659 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,978 9,027 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,196 32,491 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,653 45,880 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,185 9,159 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,499 15,516 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,685 2,713 1 Afghan afghani AFN 609 609 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,710 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,686 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,587 75,812 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 453,515 rials and the price of $1 is 417,228 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,298 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

