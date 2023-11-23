Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates President Of Lebanese Council Of Ministers On National Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His sincere congratulations to Mikati and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Lebanese people in security and stability.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King praised the ties of brotherhood, mutual esteem and active solidarity uniting the two countries, expressing the Kingdom of Morocco's determination to consolidate these ties and strengthen constructive bilateral cooperation relations in the service of the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

