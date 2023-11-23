Ministerial Committee, French Foreign Minister Address Middle East Concerns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Paris, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Members of the Ministerial Committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, met late Wednesday in Paris, with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna.Joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, the Committee also included Sameh Shoukry from Egypt, Riyad al-Maliki representing Palestine, Hakan Fidan from Turkey, Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar from Nigeria, all serving as Foreign Ministers, along with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.Central to the discussions during the meeting were the prevailing conditions in Gaza and its surrounding areas, while deliberations focused on the ongoing efforts to secure a cessation of fire, ensure the protection of civilians, and facilitate the sufficient delivery of humanitarian, food, and medical aid to the Strip.Beyond Gaza, the gathering also engaged in discussions on various topics of mutual interest aimed at fortifying the security and stability of not only the Middle East but also the broader global landscape.