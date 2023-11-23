Israeli Airstrikes Kill, Injure Dozens In Gaza Early Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Thursday, Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes targeting residential homes in the Nusairat region, its camp in the central Gaza Strip, and Jabalia in the north.Reports indicated a severe onslaught as Israeli warplanes relentlessly bombed Palestinian homes within the Nusairat camp, leading to the death and injury of numerous individuals.According to sources, the Israeli airstrikes were directed at two houses owned by the Kurd family near Abu Hasni Street in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, resulting in the loss of lives and several injuries.Further north, the Jabalia camp faced devastating Israeli airstrikes, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries among dozens of Palestinians.