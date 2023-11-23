Israel Surrounds Indonesian Hospital in Gaza With Tanks, Kills at Least 12

(MENAFN- Independent Media Institute) On the 45th day of its war on Palestinians in Gaza on November 20, Israeli ground forces attacked another hospital in northern Gaza, killing at least 12 Palestinians and injuring several others, including doctors and patients.

Israeli tanks surrounded the hospital and buildings in its vicinity in the morning and started shelling the area. The attack also targeted a nearby Kuwaiti school where hundreds of people had taken shelter since the beginning of the Israeli airstrikes.

The strike, which targeted the second floor of the hospital, also destroyed the main operation room. According to reports, the staff of the Indonesian hospital are using cooking oil as an alternative to fuel to operate electricity generators.

Images and videos circulating on social media show the destruction done to the hospital and how health workers are forced to treat patients on the ground with mobile torches.

At least 150 severely wounded patients, 100 staff members, thousands of relatives of the patients, and displaced Palestinians taking shelter inside the hospital are now trapped due to the attacks from Israel.

The head of the Orthopedics Department at the Indonesian Medical Hospital, Dr. Adnan al-Barsh was also injured in the Israeli attacks on the Indonesian hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that despite the Israeli attack, the medical staff decided to stay back to provide treatment to the patients. A spokesperson for the ministry said that it fears the Israeli military “will repeat what it did to Al-Shifa Medical Complex” last week, Quds News Network reported.





