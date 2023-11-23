Brazil’S Declining Control Over Tax Revenue

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Robinson Barreirinhas, Brazil's Federal Revenue Secretary, underscores the challenge Brazil faces in controlling its tax revenue due to over 200 special tax regimes.



These tax regimes , which are quite complex, lead to a loss of tax revenue.



Barreirinhas points out that these special exemptions weaken Brazil's fiscal management. He links this problem to recent changes in fiscal policies.



These changes have altered Brazil's tax structure significantly. The Ministry of Finance is focusing on fiscal justice.



They are discussing tax reform, including a constitutional amendment, to address these challenges. These reforms aim to improve fairness in Brazil's tax system.



Barreirinhas also notes the public's desire for wealthier individuals to contribute more in taxes.



This approach would help support state policies and benefit lower-income groups. He sees this public demand as key to Brazil's fiscal strategy.



The government plans to pass a provisional measure, MP 1.185 of 2023. This measure targets ICMS subsidy rules for big companies.







It could generate around R$ 35.3 billion (about $7.2 billion) in 2024. These changes will affect how large companies reduce their federal taxes.



Currently, only a small number of companies gain major benefits from tax deductions. There are about 20 million companies in Brazil, and less than 150,000 are profitable.



Among these, only about 7,000 benefit greatly from the deductions.

Background

Brazil's issue with tax control reflects a global conversation on fair taxation.



Brazil's complex tax system has historically hampered its economic growth and fair wealth distribution.



Now, Brazil is shifting towards a more balanced and fair tax policy. Other countries are also revising their tax systems for better fairness and efficiency.



Brazil's efforts mirror these global trends, aiming to balance economic growth with social equity.



This shift towards fair taxation is vital for Brazil's economic stability and social welfare. Implementing tax reforms is crucial for Brazil's long-term economic health.



Brazil's pursuit of a more transparent tax system is a step towards a fairer society.



This move is about more than just collecting taxes; it's about fostering a just and equitable community.

