Unlock A World Of Smiles With CBD Smiles Credit Cards

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) You'll experience the true power of 300,000 Smiles Points, along with no annual fee for the first year. Imagine that - over AED 4,000 in value back, transforming your everyday spending into endless rewards. The CBD Smiles Cards are your ticket to a richer, more rewarding lifestyle.

Real Customer, Real Smiles

Meet Sara Hanadi, a CBD Smiles Credit Card holder, who can't stop raving about the benefits of the program. She says: "CBD Smiles has transformed my spending habits. I love how I can earn rewards on everyday purchases. The flexibility to redeem these points for various expenses is a game-changer. Plus, the additional perks like discounted cinema tickets and airport lounge access are fantastic bonuses."

The Power of Smiles

Not only does a smile offer an immediate mood boost, but it also helps our bodies release dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins that offer numerous health benefits. With the Smiles Program and the Smiles Points you can earn, you can smile even more. The Smiles Program opens the gateway to a realm of possibilities, and the Smiles App is your superpower. Earn Smiles Points by using the Smiles App and even more when using a CBD Smiles Card. These points are versatile, redeemable across various categories, including Etisalat bills, groceries, food delivery, electronics, travel, and much more.

Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager, Personal Banking Group at CBD, is excited about this exceptional promotion. He says: "We're excited to partner with etisalat by e& and launch this exceptional promotion. Our CBD Smiles Cards unlock exceptional value, savings, and benefits for customers."

Choose Your Perfect Fit

Whichever CBD Smiles Card you pick, you can rest assured that you will earn Smiles points on all your spending, making your daily expenses work for you.

CBD Smiles Visa Signature Credit Card

. Value back of more than AED 4,000

. 10 Smiles Points on every AED 1 spend (Etisalat channels, Smiles App, and elGrocer spends)

. Up to 3 Smiles points on other spends

. Complimentary golf, valet parking, airport lounge access, and more

CBD Smiles Visa Platinum Credit Card

. Value back of more than AED 1,400

. 5 Smiles Points on every AED 1 spend (Etisalat channels, Smiles App, and elGrocer spends)

. Up to 2 Smiles points on other spends

More Lifestyle Benefits

There's 50 percent off cinema tickets too, plus access to 1,000+ Buy One Get One Offers and discounts on the CBD App across various categories, including dining, entertainment, and lifestyle. That's a lot of savings.

Get Your Card in Minutes

No branch visit. No paperwork. Just a few taps.

Getting your CBD Smiles Visa Signature Credit Card or CBD Smiles Visa Platinum Credit Card is a breeze. Just download the award-winning CBD Mobile Banking App, and with your Emirates ID in hand, you can have your new CBD Smiles Card in minutes.

Ready to apply for your CBD Smiles Card? Click here to apply or visit cbd/smiles to learn more about the benefits and details of this limited-time offer.