UAE Weather: Temperatures To Drop Today Humid Night Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:23 AM
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over some coastal and western areas, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist forming over some internal and northern areas. Light to moderate winds will blow westward, especially over the sea.
Temperatures will drop to 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see maximum temperatures of 28°C and 29°C respectively.
The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
