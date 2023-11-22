World Reactions To Qatar-Mediated Truce Deal In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA / Al Jazeera

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States of America, mediated a four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and the Islamic Movement (Hamas).

The agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.



The humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.

Here are some reactions to the announcement:

US:

President of the United States of America Joe Biden thanked Qatar for its efforts that led to the exchange of hostages in Gaza. In his statement regarding the humanitarian pause in Gaza, Biden expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi for their "critical partnership in reaching this deal." He further stated that he looks forward "to speaking with each of these leaders and staying in close contact as we work to ensure this deal is carried through in its entirety."

"It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented," the US President stated.

Russia:

"Moscow welcomes the four-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, something Russia has called for since the conflict escalated," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman especially lauded Qatars efforts to put into practice the global call for de-escalation.

Palestine:

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hussein Al Sheikh said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes the truth agreement, and appreciates the efforts made by Qatar and Egypt.

"We renew the call for a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the introduction of humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy, leading to an end to the occupation and the Palestinian people gaining their freedom, independence, and sovereignty," Palestinian President added.

Jordan:

Official spokesperson for the Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sufian Al Qudah, underscored the significance of this truce as a critical stride toward achieving a comprehensive cessation of the ongoing war on Gaza Strip and stopping the targeting and forcible displacement of Palestinian civilians.

He stressed the importance of the agreement helping to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, in a way that meets all needs, achieves stability, and ensures that the people of Gaza remain in their homes.

Egypt:

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in a post on his official X account, welcomed the success of the Egyptian-Qatari-US mediation in reaching a deal on humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip and on the exchange of hostages between the two sides.

President El-Sisi emphasized his country's continued efforts to reach final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, impose peace, and ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Oman:

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs lauded the joint mediation efforts by the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, expressing hope that this will lead to a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of initiatives to achieve just and comprehensive peace.

EU:

The European Union Commission welcomed the humanitarian pause deal in Gaza, thanking all those who worked tirelessly through diplomatic channels over recent weeks to mediate this agreement.

"The European Commission will do its utmost to use this pause for a humanitarian surge to Gaza. I have asked the Commissioner Janez Lenarcic to upscale further shipments toGazaas quickly as possible to alleviate the humanitarian crisis inGaza," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

GCC:

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi stated that Qatar was one of the first countries to seek, from the beginning of the crisis and through its diplomacy, constant communication with all parties, and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the entry of aid to the Palestinian people.

He expressed hope that this agreement would contribute to the entry of various humanitarian, relief, and fuel assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip. He also voiced hope that this ceasefire would be the beginning of a permanent cessation of hostilities and the end of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

France:

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna stated that France hopes that French citizens will be among the hostages released as part of the "humanitarian pause" agreement. Colonna also praised the efforts of Qatar in particular, which played the role of mediator to reach the agreement, and the work of the United States, expressing hope that the humanitarian pause will lead to a ceasefire. She pointed out that Israel should do everything in its power to protect Palestinian civilians, stating that there have been a lot of casualties.

China:

Mao Ning, Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed hopes that the move“will help alleviate the plight of the humanitarian crisis, promote the de-escalation of conflicts, and ease tensions.”

Iran:

Iran announced that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will begin a regional tour, starting in Lebanon, following the ceasefire announcement between Israel and Hamas.“The visit is in line with Iran's diplomatic efforts to halt the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza, lift the blockade and send humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza,” Nournews agency affiliated to Iran's top security body reported.

United Kingdom:

David Cameron, Foreign Minister, stated that the ceasefire agreement was a“crucial step towards providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”“I urge all parties to ensure the agreement is delivered in full,” Cameron said.

UAE:

The United Arab Emirates expressed its hope that this step would facilitate the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid, especially to the most needy groups, including patients, children, elderly, and women, in an urgent, intensive, and safe manner, and without any obstacles. The UAE stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip, appreciating the Qatari, Egyptian, and American efforts. It also reiterated the call for a comprehensive cessation of military operations, the protection and relief of civilians, and the release of detainees and hostages, according to the Saudi Press Agency.