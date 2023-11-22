Moi Cautions Jet Ski Disturbance On Qatar Waters Punishable By Law

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a warning against unauthorized jet ski gatherings and disturbances in Qatari waters.

In a video shared through its social media channels, the Ministry cautioned that such behavior is punishable by law and could lead to the confiscation of jet skis and legal action.

The MoI asserted that gatherings causing disturbances could result in imprisonment for up to six months and a fine not exceeding QR3,000, or both penalties.

The Ministry highlighted that mindful jet ski operation that does not disturb or inconvenience others demonstrates adherence to regulations and can prevent legal infractions.