Amir Receives Phone Call From US President

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden.

During the call, HE the US President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the efforts of the State of Qatar in joint mediation between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which resulted in a humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, praising His Highness's active and positive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar to reduce the escalation, stop bloodshed, and protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, His Highness praised the important role of HE President Joe Biden and the American administration in reaching an agreement between the parties.

During the call, the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and topics of common interest were also reviewed.