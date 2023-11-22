Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) RIU Resurgence Conference Presentation 2023

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) has global diversity, which is seen as a necessity by off-takers - located in two Tier-1 mining jurisdictions with significant production capability.
When in production, Deep Yellow will be the largest pure-play uranium producer on the ASX - production capacity +7Mlb p.a.
Led by a highly experienced uranium team with extensive knowledge across the operational lifecycle, offtake contracting and project finance complexities - proven mine builders Huge exploration upside with potential to develop large scale, long-life projects within the Deep Yellow portfolio.
Deep Yellow is delivering on vision - 5 years successfully establishing a Tier-1 uranium platform and next 5 years focussing on execution to production while further growing the global resource base
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL ) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.
The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.
Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.
Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.
Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.
