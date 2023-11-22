(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Guyana Innovation Group (GIG) Unveils Ambitious Vision: Guyana Innovation Village at the Heart of Silica City Masterplan



GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, Nov 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In a historic development, the Government of Guyana, alongside the Guyana Innovation Group (GIG) and the University of Miami, has announced a transformative agreement for developing the Masterplan for Silica City. This pioneering urban project, designed to become a future city for the nation, is positioned on an 11,000-acre area near the Guyana International Airport.

Conceived by the University of Miami's School of Architecture, the Masterplan will integrate advanced technology, sustainable practices, and a vibrant lifestyle, symbolizing a new era in city design. Silica City aspires to be a model of sustainability, resilience, and futuristic thinking.

President Irfaan Ali's vision for Silica City reflects his administration's commitment to the welfare and sustainable future of Guyana. Guyana, the fastest-growing economy globally, is on a path of modernization and sustainable growth.

Following the inauguration of the Innovation Village in Georgetown in September 2022, Guyana's strategic initiatives continue to advance. The Innovation Village will become a central feature of Silica City, marking Guyana's transition to the forefront of the information age, encompassing elements of industrial, digital, biomedical, and Artificial Intelligence sectors.

The Guyana Innovation Village has attracted interest from global corporations, eager to collaborate and invest in Guyana. GIG's efforts have drawn attention from the DAR Group, UMusic Hotels, a renowned international Logistics Company, Alder Fuels, OEC, and various MIT Centres.

Innovation Village introduces "innovation districts," an urban model promoting synergies between public and private sectors, academia, and NGOs, to foster societal change. Leveraging technologies like blockchain, AI, and big data, these districts aim to nurture local talent and innovative solutions. A highlight is the inclusion of an all-electric motorsports, and water circuits, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.

GIG is in discussions with global tech companies to develop the framework for Silica City, aiming to establish it as a leader in smart city technology.

Rodrigo Arboleda Halaby, co-founder and Chairman of GIG, emphasized the transformative impact of the Silica City Masterplan. Co-founder Rodrigo Veloso highlighted Guyana's potential and business-friendly environment.

Bashar Rihani, Director of the DAR Group, expressed enthusiasm for supporting Silica City and the Guyana Innovation Group.

Ahead of COP 28 in Dubai, GIG has explored cities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar for insights applicable to Guyana.

The Silica City Masterplan aims to set a new standard in sustainable urban planning, showcasing the collaborative spirit of Guyana, Guyana Innovation Group, and the University of Miami.

President Irfaan Ali (President of Guyana), Julio Frenk (President UoM), Dr. Felicia Knaul, Dean Rodolphe el-Khoury (UoM), Professor Jose Gelabert-Navia (UoM), Rodrigo Veloso (co-founder Guyana Innovation Group) and other representatives

Technical meeting led by His Excellency President Irfaan Ali

Minister of Housing and Water Collin David Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues and the planning and development team