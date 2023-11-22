Magenta Telekom Selects Mavenir To Deliver Software-Defined Voice Services

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Magenta Telekom, Austria's second largest mobile and fixed operator, today announced that Mavenir's end-to-end Cloud-Native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution will be used to enable software-defined voice services for end-users of Magenta Telekom's network.

Mavenir's 100% microservices-based, fully Cloud-Native IMS solution will be used to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) services to customers of Magenta Telekom, paving the way for the future delivery of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services – including 5G Voice and Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC). The solution enables a single IMS investment to support multiple generations of voice services, guarantees service and feature parity with VNF and CNF deployments, and facilitates voice continuity between 4G and 5G.

Leveraging Mavenir's cloud automation solution and any-cloud strategy – with no legacy hardware platforms or migration from a fixed IMS – Mavenir's Cloud-Native IMS offers a high degree of resilience for critical usage, reduces operational complexity and cost per subscriber for voice services, and accelerates time-to-market with increased automation for deployment, update, upgrade, and validation and testing.

Mavenir's Cloud-Native IMS core network infrastructure delivers next-generation communication services, allowing users to collaborate using voice, video, and messaging solutions. Mavenir's solution will deliver a consistent user experience for customers of Magenta Telekom – no matter where the subscribers are or whether they are connected directly to the cellular network or through the Wi-Fi network.

About Magenta:

Magenta Telekom is a leading provider of internet and mobile communications, entertainment and business solutions in Austria. The company has around 2,200 employees and generated revenues of 1.39 billion Euro in 2022. The company offers ultra-fast broadband via hybrid fiber coax cable and mobile internet, entertainment and the latest technologies for digital life and work. As part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, the company benefits from the innovative strength and financial stability of the Group, which is the most valuable brand in Europe. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated revenue of approximately 114.4 billion Euro.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.

