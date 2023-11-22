GBP/USD Forex Signal: Retreating From 2-Month High

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started

My previous GBP/USD signal on 14th November was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when either of the identified resistance levels were first reached's GBP/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2517, $1.2465, or $1.2446

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2549 or $1.2587.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous forecast for the GBP/USD currency pair that the picture was weakly bullish, so I was prepared to take a cautious long trade from a bullish bounce at $1.2256.

This was a good call as the price rose over the day, although it did not reach that support level, and the rise was much stronger than I expected.

The technical picture has become much more bullish since then as the US Dollar gave up a lot of ground after lower-than-expected US CPI (inflation) data was released.

The price continued to rise into yesterday, reaching a new 2-month high, before retreating at what has previously been a very pivotal resistance level at $1.2549. This may be the start of a bearish double top chart pattern.

The US Dollar is regaining some ground now as yesterday's FOMC meeting minutes showed the US Federal Reserve is not yet in a hurry to begin cutting rates, making sentiment on the Dollar a bit more hawkish. On the other hand, maybe not too much should be read into that, as we may be seeing a partial bearish retracement after such a strong upwards move.

I am not confident about today's price direction, but I think that if we get two consecutive lower hourly closes below the big round number at $1.2500, we will see a stronger fall over the rest of the day, so the area between $1.2500 and $1.2517 looks likely to be pivotal.

Concerning the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims data at at 1:30pm London time followed by Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment at 3pm. There is nothing of high importance scheduled today regarding the GBP.

