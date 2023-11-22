AUD/USD Forecast: Looks At 0.66 Above

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUD/USD has demonstrated notable strength in Thursday's trading session, making a significant rally that brought it in contact with the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average. There was even a brief breach above this level. However, a formidable barrier in the form of the 0.66 level looms ahead, suggesting the potential for a significant resistance zone. It's worth noting that the 0.66 level carries not only numerical significance but also psychological weight, as it has previously served as a crucial support level. The phenomenon of "market memory" comes into play here, adding to the significance of this price level.

In the current environment, characterized by considerable turbulence, exercising caution is paramount for traders to“stay safe.”.

While buyers currently maintain the upper hand in terms of momentum, it is essential to bear in mind that a major holiday is approaching on Thursday in the United States, which is expected to significantly impact overall market liquidity for the week. Consequently, the notion of a short-term retracement to the 0.65 level should not be discounted. The 0.65 level could serve as a support zone, given its historical role as a resistance level that has now potentially flipped to offer support.

The performance of the Australian dollar is intrinsically linked to global economic growth and the broader commodities market. Additionally, it is highly sensitive to developments in Asia, particularly China's role as a major consumer of Australian commodities . Furthermore, market participants are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory, pondering whether the central bank is on the verge of concluding its tightening cycle. It's intriguing to observe that some traders are beginning to factor in the possibility of the Federal Reserve not only slowing its monetary policy but also potentially reversing it to implement looser measures in the future. While this remains speculative, it is a scenario that cannot be ruled out entirely Turbulence: Caution is Required Amidst Market Uncertainty

In the end - we find ourselves navigating a volatile and uncertain landscape. Prudent and vigilant trading strategies are advisable in this context, as we grapple with various market dynamics and uncertainties. The Australian dollar's future trajectory remains a subject of uncertainty in this kind of macro environment, making careful monitoring and risk management essential for traders in the days ahead. That being said, next week features the jobs report in America, which could get this pair moving.

