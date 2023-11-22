GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling Attempting To Grind Higher

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The GBP/USD made an impressive resurgence during Tuesday's trading session, surging past the critical 1.25 level. This milestone, a substantial, round, and psychologically significant figure, has naturally drawn the market's keen attention. Previously, this level had served as a robust support zone, and while it might pose a modest resistance now that we've breached it, the prevailing sentiment appears to favor a "buy on the dips" approach in the near term. The longer-term outlook remains uncertain, but short-term dynamics indicate a notable upward bias, with a growing number of market participants shedding their US dollar holdings due to concerns over declining interest rates.

At this juncture, the key support level to watch is the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, which has recently demonstrated its capacity to provide significant support.

A reversion below this level would be required to reestablish a bearish trend, although it looks a bit less likely at this moment in time. The markets have decided that the Fed is likely to at least pause rate hikes, and that's all they care about at the moment.

There's widespread anticipation that the Federal Reserve might either ease its monetary policy or, at the very least, hit the pause button. This development has prompted many to celebrate by shorting the greenback. However, it's worth noting that typically, when interest rates spike and subsequently start to recede, it's seen as a harbinger of an impending recession. Paradoxically, this could ultimately benefit the US dollar in the long run. For now, though, the focus is on acquiring "discounted British pounds."Evaluating Support Levels, Federal Sentiment, and the Holiday Influence on the British Pound

It's not a question of whether I am bullish on the British pound; rather, it's a matter of observing the prevailing momentum, which appears to be skewed toward further gains. Additionally, it's important to bear in mind that this week is marked by a holiday in the United States, which will significantly reduce liquidity levels on both Thursday and Friday due to Thanksgiving. Consequently, market participants should brace for heightened volatility. Nevertheless, as things stand, it's evident that buyers are firmly in control, dictating the market rising overall in the near future. Longer-term, there are a lot of things that still have to play out, so keep that in mind going forward as you put money to work. Position sizing will be critical in the market until certainty returns.

