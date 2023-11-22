EUR/USD Forecast: See Overhead Noise, But Strength

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD made an initial attempt to stage a rally during Tuesday's trading session, but it soon relinquished the gains as it became evident that the 61.8% Fibonacci level was asserting itself as a formidable short-term barrier.

Should we see a breakdown below the lower boundary of the candlestick, the market appears poised to target the 1.09 level. Beneath that lies the 1.0850 level, and further southward movement could potentially lead the market down to the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average.

It's worth noting that this isn't expected to be a straightforward endeavor, as there's also a possibility of the uptrend continuing. The 1.10 level looms above as a significant resistance stronghold. A breach beyond this point would signal a substantial surge in momentum, potentially propelling the market towards the 1.1250 level. However, it's important to acknowledge the current stretched state of the market, making a retracement or pullback a sensible expectation. After all, markets seldom sustain a perpetual upward trajectory the Euro's Trajectory in Times of Recession

Nevertheless, numerous uncertainties surround the current situation, especially given the likelihood of both economies slipping into a recession. This could be construed as a substantial rally fueled by short-covering or a genuine belief in the Federal Reserve's potential pivot in monetary policy. Such hopes have lingered for about a year, with traders seeking low-cost capital to rekindle speculative fervor. This sentiment is especially pronounced on Wall Street, which has grown accustomed to the availability of cheap money, even as economic fundamentals don't necessarily warrant a "risk-on" approach.

At this juncture, it appears that the bullish momentum may need to take a breather. Even in the event of further upward movement, a period of consolidation would be a reasonable expectation after the massive shot higher that we have seen.

In the end, the euro's recent trading exhibited an attempt at an upswing, ultimately thwarted by the 61.8% Fibonacci level. The downside potential points towards the 1.09 and 1.0850 levels, with the 200-Day EMA looming as a potential target. However, the prospect of continued upward movement is viable, albeit with resistance at the 1.10 level. A breach here could signify a strong surge towards 1.1250, although market froth suggests a pullback is in order. Amidst economic uncertainties and hopes for a change in monetary policy, the euro market is likely to undergo a period of consolidation before its next move.

