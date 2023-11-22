S&P 500 Forecast: Looks To Upside But Needs A Pullback

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The S&P 500 had a rather subdued start to its Tuesday trading session, reflecting a market that appears somewhat overextended. It seems that a slight retracement is in order to establish a more attractive level for potential investors, something that started to pan out later in the day. Notably, we find ourselves above the crucial 4500 level, which holds psychological significance. A pullback from this point would offer some compelling opportunities. It's worth bearing in mind that we're approaching Thanksgiving week, which often ushers in thinner trading conditions, especially within the next 24 hours.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started



As such, it appears that a downward retracement is more probable than an ongoing upward trajectory.

The coming days might witness a pullback, followed by a potential resurgence next week. This is especially conceivable if the job figures released next Friday turn out to be less favorable. After all, this could be a situation where there is more hope in the markets of loose monetary policy.

Conversely, should we manage to breach the high point established during Monday's session, it would undoubtedly signal a strong bullish sentiment. This could pave the way for the S&P 500 to revisit its prior highs. While it's feasible to see such a scenario unfold by year-end, largely driven by momentum, the reality remains that the recent weeks have seen a significant surge. Sustaining this rally for an extended period seems increasingly unlikely. Despite the substantial buying pressure observed on Monday, it's only a matter of time before profit-taking becomes more appealing, particularly as we approach a long holiday weekend the S&P 500 at a Critical Juncture

Nevertheless, the intention here isn't to advocate selling this market . Instead, it seems prudent to await a return of value to the market before committing capital. Furthermore, the extended holiday weekend raises concerns about potential news events that could disrupt markets come Monday morning. As the week progresses, the likelihood of a pullback becomes increasingly plausible.

In the end, the S&P 500 finds itself at a critical juncture, requiring a minor retreat to attract investors seeking better entry points. While an uptrend is still a possibility, the recent surge is unsustainable over the long term. As Thanksgiving week unfolds, market participants should exercise caution, with the potential for profit-taking and news events looming in the background. Patience and vigilance will be key during these uncertain times.

Ready to trade the S&P 500 Forex ? We've shortlisted the best Forex brokers for CFD trading in the industry for you.