Forex Today: Fed Minutes Reveal Little Appetite For Rate Cut

Minutes of the most recent FOMC meeting at the US Federal Reserve were released yesterday, which showed members with little impetus to begin cutting rates any time soon, which has been expected to be due at 0.50% by July 2024. Members cited inflation well above the target rate of 2%, and unexpectedly strong GDP and consumer spending data. This has had the effect of giving some tailwind to a relief rally in the US Dollar after it reached its lowest point in months against several currencies, and against stocks after major US indices also reached significant highs.In the Forex market, the US Dollar is the strongest major currency over the short term, while the Japanese Yen is the weakest. Yesterday saw the EUR/USD and AUD/USD currency pairs reach new 3-month high prices before falling back.Gold hit $2,000 per ounce yesterday for the first time in almost three weeks and is rising towards a new 6-month high at $2,010.Canadian CPI (inflation) data released yesterday came in as expected, showing a month-on-month increase of 0.1%.There will be releases today of:It is a public holiday tomorrow in Japan and the USA (Thanksgiving).