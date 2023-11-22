Biomednewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Issues Warning To Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT)

today announced that it has come to its attention that there are several disclosed short sellers publishing malicious defamatory, inaccurate articles about Safety Shot and its management in a willful attempt to scare SHOT investors out of their positions in hopes of getting them to sell their shares so they can then buy at a lower cost to cover their disclosed short position. According to the announcement, several groups are currently being sued in federal court for publishing these fraudulent articles on other companies, and Safety Shot will be preparing a similar lawsuit against these Cayman Island-based individuals.“I encourage anyone, including the people writing these defamatory articles, to come to one of our events or to our corporate offices in Jupiter Florida to test Safety Shot for themselves,” said Brian S John, the company's CEO.“I also encourage all investors to do their own due diligence on our product and our company. I have personally given Safety Shot to thousands of people now and get the same response from everyone, they can't believe it works. This is why we do and will continue to do events all over because trying Safety Shot is believing in Safety Shot.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023 at



and



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN