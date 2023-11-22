Biomednewsbreaks - Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) CEO Featured Guest In Recent Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro

BioSciences (NASDAQ: RENB)

(formerly NASDAQ: ENOB), an advanced, preclinical

biotechnology firm

in cell, gene and immunotherapy focused on solid tumors with short life expectancy, was featured in a recent Proactive interview. Mark Dybul, CEO of Renovaro, joined host Steve Darling to talk about the company and its achievements and potential. Specifically, the two talked about the company's recent signing of a definitive agreement to merge with GEDiCube, a United-Kingdom-based medical artificial intelligence (“AI”) company renowned for its contributions to the early detection and remission of cancer, as well as expedited drug discovery. During the interview, Dybul discussed the plan to rebrand GEDiCube as Renovaro and then have the two entities work together to accelerate diagnosis processes, improve the efficacy of treatments, pioneer new therapies, and broaden the availability of vital technologies for cancer and other diseases.

Dybul also mentioned that although Renovaro is focused on pancreatic cancer research, the company is planning to extend its focus to include other solid tumors that are typically associated with a short life expectancy. Part of that expansion will include making those tumors as part of the first human phase I/IIa studies anticipated to commence by mid-2024. Dybul also talked about the potential of GEDiCube's AI technology to support the company's focus of upcoming human trials on those cancers that are most amenable to treatment. In addition, the company expects the technology to supplement the database of crucial markers for early diagnosis and tracking disease progression, consequently furthering the development of novel iterations of Renovaro's treatment methodologies and the discovery of new therapeutic options.

To view the interview, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About

Renovaro

BioSciences Inc.

Renovaro

BioSciences has developed advanced cell, gene and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body's natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RENB are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN