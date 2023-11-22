2023 Chinese Tennis Association Tour Professional Finals In Macao Next Month

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The 2023 Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) Tour Professional Finals and the National Tennis Championships will be held in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) from Dec. 4 to 10.
Elite tennis players from the Chinese mainland will gather in Macao to compete in the top tennis event in December, vying for honors in the four categories of men's and women's singles and doubles.
Co-organized by the Tennis Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Sports Youth Program Center of the Central Radio and Television Station, the CTA, and the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, this is third consecutive year for the tournament to be held in Macao.
