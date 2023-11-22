Recycling Factory Opens In Al Afja

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department, took part on Monday in the inauguration of a new metal scrap recycling factory in Al Afja area.

The ceremony was attended by Abdulhadi al-Marri, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change; Hassan Nasr al-Nasr, Assistant Director of the Department, and the factory owners Sheikh Mansour bin Jabr bin Jassim al-Thani and Sheikh Jabr bin Mansour bin Jabr bin Jassim al-Thani.

The new factory specialises in recycling metal scrap and producing aluminium, copper and white copper alloys using advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

The daily production amounts to 65 tonnes of aluminium, 44 tonnes of copper and basic copper alloys. The total annual production of aluminium amounts to 24,000 tonnes, and 16,000 tonnes for copper and copper alloys.

Fifty plots of land in Al Afja area were allocated for factories engaged in various recycling activities. This is part of the state's plans to achieve the strategic goals of the Ministry of Municipality in reducing waste, promoting recycling as well as preserving and sustaining natural resources.

