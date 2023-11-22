Awqaf Pavilion Opens At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has opened its pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha. According to an official press statement from Awqaf, Assistant Undersecretary for Da'wah and Mosque Affairs Mohamed bin Hamad al-Kuwari, inaugurated the pavilion in the presence of HE the Minister of Municipality Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Awqaf Assistant Under Secretary for Islamic Affairs Khalid bin Shaheen al-Ghanem and a number of directors and officials from the ministry.

Al-Kuwari said the pavilion includes a number of activities related to awareness and the environment.“Awqaf's participation contributes to instilling Qur'anic and Prophetic concepts related to the environment and its components while enhancing environmental awareness and achieving sustainability. This is in order to achieve the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the motto of Expo 2023 Doha,” he said.

The pavilion features a number of paintings that illustrate the importance of Islam in environmental preservation.“Islamic law has taken care of the environment and ordered its proper utilisation in order to ensure the sustainability of environmental life with all its natural components of air, water, land and plants,” he said.

He explained that environmental awareness in Islamic law represents a powerful tool for achieving positive change in human attitudes towards the environment.“It enhances positive interaction between man and the environment and contributes to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for current and future generations,” he said.

The pavilion displays a number of publications from the ministry's departments related to caring for the environment and urging its preservation.

