QU College Of Medicine Student Feted In US Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohannad Natheef Abu Haweeleh, a fourth-year medical student from Qatar University (QU)'s College of Medicine, secured second place in the Basic Science category of the Medical Student Programme at the American College of Surgeons' Clinical Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, recently.

His research presentation on“Antibacterial and Antibiofilm Activity of Novel Nanofiber Bandages Formulated with Juniperus Communis Essential Oil Targeting Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Strains” focused on addressing the pressing concern of antimicrobial resistance in clinically relevant bacterial strains.

Under the guidance of Dr Susu Zughaier, Mohannad, along with his peers Ahmed Hamdan and Menatalla El-Badawy, unveiled a pioneering study titled“Antibacterial and Antibiofilm Activity of Novel Nanofiber Bandages Formulated with Juniperus Communis Essential Oil Targeting Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Strains.” This research was a collaborative effort aimed at addressing the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance observed in clinically relevant bacterial strains.

Prof Paul J Shinars, chair of the American College of Surgeons' Committee on Student Medical Education, said the Medical Student Programme gives students interested in pursuing a career in surgery the opportunity to participate in the annual Congress and interact with the best surgeons in the College.

