Qatar's Mediation For Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Wins Global Acclaim

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar announced the success of joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the US between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which resulted in reaching an agreement for a humanitarian pause Wednesday. The starting time of the pause will be announced within 24 hours of the agreement and last for four days, subject to extension.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement on Wednesday, that the agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages held in the Gaza Strip in the first stage, in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.

The humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of aid convoys and relief material, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs, according to the statement. Qatar affirmed its commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed and protect civilians. In this regard, Qatar expressed appreciation for the efforts of Egypt and the USA in reaching this agreement.

The positive reactions continued to pour in following the achievement of a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. International praise was extended to the efforts of Qatar and its joint mediation with Egypt and the US between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which resulted in the humanitarian pause agreement.

Countries and organisations expressed their gratitude for Qatari diplomacy, which worked tirelessly with various partners to reach the agreement. They expressed hope that the ceasefire would contribute to halting the escalation, preventing the targeting and forced displacement of Palestinians.

In this context, President Joe Biden of the US welcomed the agreement reached on the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. He expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for their decisive leadership and partnership that contributed to reaching this agreement.

The US president affirmed that the agreement is a testament to persistent diplomacy and the determination of many parties to reach this agreement. In turn, Russia welcomed the agreement that was reached, commending the efforts of Qatar aimed at practical implementation and calling on the international community to halt the escalation.

"Moscow welcomes the four-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, something Russia has called for since the conflict escalated," Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Egyptian President al-Sisi also welcomed the success of the mediation in reaching an agreement on implementing a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees between the parties. He affirmed the continuation of Egypt's efforts to reach final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, enforce peace, and ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine praised the Qatari and Egyptian efforts in achieving the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He renewed the call for a comprehensive halt to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy that leads to ending the occupation and granting the Palestinian people their freedom, independence, and sovereignty.

France also welcomed the Qatari efforts that led to the agreement on the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna praised "Qatar's efforts in particular" in mediating the agreement, and commended the work of the US. She expressed hope that this ceasefire would lead to a cessation of hostilities. Minister Colonna also expressed the hope that French citizens would be among the hostages released under the humanitarian pause agreement.

The French foreign minister emphasised that Israel should do everything in its power to protect Palestinian civilian populations, noting the significant number of civilian casualties. Furthermore, the British foreign ministry announced that the agreement on the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip is an important step. It is expected to help address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reassure the families of hostages.

Belgium also welcomed the agreement, as it will allow the entry of aid to the war-affected Strip for more than a month and a half. It will also release women and children, with the hope that further steps will be taken in compliance with international law.

Also, the Arab League welcomed the success of Qatari mediation and emphasized the need to work on building upon this ceasefire, considering it an opportunity to achieve a complete cessation of hostilities.

The Arab League expressed its hope that the ceasefire would lead to a comprehensive halt to gunfire in the Gaza Strip and the termination of Israeli aggression. It reiterated that the comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state vision remains the only way to break the cycle of recurring violence in the Middle East. The league emphasized that the severe Israeli aggression on Gaza does not represent a path to security but increases the likelihood of future violence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas through the mediation of Qatar and the support of Egypt and the US. A statement from the Secretary-General's spokesperson emphasised that the agreement is an important step in the right direction but stressed the need for further action. The UN pledged to mobilize all its resources to support the implementation of the agreement and maximise its positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In Brussels, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that the commission would make efforts to use the expected ceasefire to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. She expressed gratitude to those who worked diligently to reach this agreement through diplomatic channels.

Oman showed appreciation for the joint mediation carried out by Qatar and Egypt to achieve the pause, expressing its hope that it would lead to a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of real initiatives to achieve peace that is just and full.

The United Arab Emirates also welcomed the announcement, expressing its hope that this step will contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid, urgently, intensively and safely and without any hindrance, especially to the most in-need groups of patients, children, the elderly and women.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry praised the efforts made by Qatar, Egypt and the US to achieve this pause, hoping that it will pave the way for ending the crisis and sparing the Palestinian people further suffering.

The UAE stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The UAE also noted that they will work to further increase all necessary efforts to support and assist efforts made to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.

Jordan also praised the efforts made to reach a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of this pause being a step that leads to a complete cessation of the war on the Gaza Strip, and that it contributes to stopping the escalation and targeting and forced displacement of Palestinians.

Jordan stressed the importance of ensuring that the agreement contributes to the arrival of adequate humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, meeting all needs of the residents, achieving stability and ensuring that the people of Gaza remain in their places of residence.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomed the continuous efforts of Qatar, the US and all the countries that contributed to reaching a humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners. The ministry expressed its hope that this would be followed by a just and complete political solution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, which would ensure peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi welcomed the significant and appreciated efforts made by Qatar in partnership with Egypt and the US in reaching a humanitarian pause to alleviate the tragic conditions in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, al-Budaiwi stated that Qatar was one of the first countries to seek, from the beginning of the crisis and through its diplomacy, constant communication with all parties, and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the entry of aid to the Palestinian people.

He expressed hope that this agreement would contribute to the entry of various humanitarian, relief, and fuel assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip. He also voiced hope that this ceasefire would be the beginning of a permanent cessation of hostilities and the end of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Turkiye commended Qatar's efforts to reach a humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip, describing it as "a positive development." In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the agreement between the two parties to announce a four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza, which has been witnessing continuous Israeli forces attacks for more than six weeks, as a positive development to stop the bloodshed. "We hope that the humanitarian pause will help permanently end the current conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution," the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hoped that the ceasefire would help end the clashes and initiate a permanent and fair peace process based on the two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip, appreciating the Qatari, Egyptian, and American efforts that led to the conclusion of this agreement. Also, Saudi Arabia reiterated the call for a comprehensive cessation of military operations, the protection and relief of civilians, and the release of detainees and hostages, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments welcomed Qatar's announcement of the success of joint mediation efforts with Egypt between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) that resulted in reaching an agreement for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the association praised the great efforts made by Qatar to reach this humanitarian pause in partnership with Egypt, as well as their efforts with the rest of the Arab parties in supporting the Palestinian people in the face of the genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes they have been exposed to since the start of the aggression against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

The Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments expressed its hopes for the occupation forces to adhere to the truce, allowing the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid into the Gaza Strip.

