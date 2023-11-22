US President Thanks Amir For Qatar's Successful Mediation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed the continuation of Qatar's endeavors towards de-escalation and the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

This came during a telephone call His Highness the Amir received Wednesday from US President Joe Biden.

His Highness the Amir praised the important role of President Biden and the US administration in reaching a deal between the parties.

The US president, during the call, expressed thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for Qatar's mediation between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which culminated in agreeing on a humanitarian pause in Gaza. Biden lauded His Highness the Amir's significant and positive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

During the call, strategic relations between the two friendly countries as well as topics of mutual interest were discussed.

MENAFN22112023000067011011ID1107474823