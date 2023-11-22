Albertsons Companies Foundation's President Spoke With Catchafire About Building Powerful Partnerships To Eliminate Hunger

(MENAFN- 3BL) Christy Duncan Anderson, Executive Director and President, Albertsons Companies Foundation, recently spoke with Catchafire about how we're building powerful partnerships to eliminate hunger through our #NourishingNeighbors program.
Watch the full interview here.
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
MENAFN22112023007202015466ID1107474821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.