Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse News LIVE Update: Rescue Efforts In Final Phase CM Dhami, Former PMO Advisor Reach Site


11/22/2023 11:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates: An under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12 in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped. Falling debris blocked the tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot end over a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. Stay tuned for Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE News Updates.

