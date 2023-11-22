-->


KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Slow In October Amid Easing Inflation


11/22/2023 10:10:44 PM

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA –KBRA releases research examining October retail sales. This month's report discusses cooling retail sales and inflation in October, as well as the continuing potential for inflation to be tamed without a recession.


About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Peter Scherer, Director

 +1 646-731-2325

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2347

Business Development Contacts
William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380

