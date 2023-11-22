City Of La Marque Invites Exceptional Leaders To Apply For Deputy City Manager Position

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

UNDERSTANDING THE ORGANIZATION

In La Marque, a Council-Manager form of government is in place. The City Council, comprising a Mayor and four Council Members, assumes the role of providing leadership and policy direction to the City. Their responsibilities include representing the best interests of the entire community, ensuring the execution of duties and responsibilities by elected officials and appointed staff, approving the annual budget, and representing the City of La Marque community before citizens and governmental agencies. The City Manager, hired by the Mayor and Council, manages the day-to-day operations of the city.

Situated strategically in Galveston County, approximately 38 miles southeast of Houston and 14 miles northwest of Galveston Island, the City of La Marque, Texas, with an estimated population of 20,000, is known as the Gateway to the Gulf. Spanning 14.25 square miles, La Marque provides coastal living, housing options, and the security of a hurricane protection levee system. The city offers various recreational activities, including Bayou Fest, an annual concert series, and BBQ Cook-off. La Marque is unique in having six school systems within its city limits, with school-age children potentially being zoned to Dickinson ISD, Hitchcock ISD, Santa Fe ISD, or Texas City ISD. Additionally, private schools, such as Abundant Life Christian Academy and Ignite Academy, operate within La Marque City Limits. The nearby City of Texas City hosts the College of the Mainland, providing affordable education programs for associate and bachelor's degrees, certifications, and trade schools.

THE POSITION

The City of La Marque is actively seeking a highly qualified and experienced Deputy City Manager (DCM) to play a crucial role in driving the city's growth and development. The Deputy City Manager will report directly to the City Manager, providing essential leadership, mentorship, and strategic guidance to Department/Division Leaders. This role is integral to the mission of ensuring long-term sustainable growth, development, and effective municipal administration. Ethical, results-oriented leaders with outstanding business acumen, critical thinking skills, and time management expertise are encouraged to apply.

OPPORTUNITY

La Marque is currently undergoing a transformative phase, fueled by substantial public and private investments aimed at ensuring long-term sustainable growth and effective municipal administration. The City is searching for an ideal candidate for the Deputy City Manager (DCM) position, someone who aspires to lead and innovate during this transformative phase. The ideal DCM should champion inclusion, empower bold ideas and individuals, exemplify leadership qualities, and be a results-oriented, relationship-building, self-aware team player with unwavering integrity. The DCM's commitment to fostering a culture of trust, tolerance, and support is crucial in delivering the highest value of service to the La Marque community. In this role, the DCM will actively support the entire organization by leading key initiatives, working closely with the City Manager, key employees, volunteers, and community organizations, and assisting with day-to-day operations.

Reporting directly to the City Manager, the Deputy City Manager will play a pivotal role in supporting and mentoring Department Leaders, covering areas such as emergency management, crisis management and response, and public administration. Responsibilities will encompass guiding critical and intricate projects, overseeing strategic planning initiatives, creating a sense of community, and driving projects designed to secure the city's long-term, sustainable growth. Additionally, the DCM will participate in planning, organizing, directing, managing, and reviewing administrative municipal endeavors and operations. The specific departments directly overseen by the DCM will be determined based on organizational needs and the expertise of the selected candidate.

RESPONSIBILITIES



Provide crucial support and mentorship to Department/Division Leaders, fostering a collaborative and effective leadership environment.

Assist the City Manager in overseeing critical and complex projects, strategic planning initiatives, and other projects that drive the city's long-term sustainable growth.

Play a central role in planning, organizing, directing, managing, and reviewing administrative municipal endeavors and operations.

Direct special projects, including establishing strategic planning, development, capital improvements, intergovernmental affairs, outreach, and special community initiatives.

Present and explain city programs, policies, and activities; negotiate and resolve sensitive, significant, and controversial issues; contribute to the development of administrative policies and procedures.

Participate in the development and administration of the annual city budget, overseeing the allocation of funds for staffing, equipment, materials, and supplies.

Assume the responsibilities of the City Manager in their absence, serving as a liaison with other governmental jurisdictions and outside agencies.

Represent the City at various functions, including public speaking before civic and business associations, meetings with community members, officials, and representatives of the press. Assist in the recruitment of executive personnel and contribute to overall organizational development.

QUALIFICATIONS



Bachelor's degree in business administration, Economics, Urban Planning, or related field. Relevant professional experience is considered in lieu of educational requirements.

Five (5) or more years of progressive leadership experience. Executive or municipal leadership experience preferred.

Experience in development, including strategic planning and growth management. Physical ability to perform light work, including walking or standing for extended periods and exerting up to twenty (20) pounds of force on a regular basis.

BENEFITS

The City of La Marque proudly offers top-tier health, dental, and vision insurance, with all premiums covered for employees. Additional benefits include a true pension retirement plan, life insurance, disability, educational assistance, paid holidays, paid vacation, sick leave, and an active wellness program focusing on physical, mental, and financial health.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Interested candidates should submit their resume,

