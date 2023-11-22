-->


Contact Group On Israeli-Palestinian Issue Visited London And Paris


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Following the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire on the Israeli-Palestinian front, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to bring about a complete end to the conflict and ensure permanent peace, Turkish diplomatic sources said, Trend reports.

It was reported that the contact group on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, established on November 11, which includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fida, visited London and Paris.

Members of the group met with British Prime Minister David Cameron in London, French President Emmanuel Macron and that country's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Paris.

The importance of quickly achieving a complete and permanent ceasefire on the Israeli-Palestinian front was noted during the meetings.

