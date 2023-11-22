Contact Group On Israeli-Palestinian Issue Visited London And Paris

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Following the
agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire on the Israeli-Palestinian
front, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stepped up
diplomatic efforts to bring about a complete end to the conflict
and ensure permanent peace, Turkish diplomatic sources said,
Trend reports.
It was reported that the contact group on the
Israeli-Palestinian issue, established on November 11, which
includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fida, visited London and
Paris.
Members of the group met with British Prime Minister David
Cameron in London, French President Emmanuel Macron and that
country's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna
in Paris.
The importance of quickly achieving a complete and permanent
ceasefire on the Israeli-Palestinian front was noted during the
meetings.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107474768
