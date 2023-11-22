ACT For Health Collaborates With Global Health Labs, Inc To Bring Private Innovations To India's Public Healthcare System

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22 November: ACT, an Indian venture philanthropy organisation, and Global Health Labs, Inc. (GH Labs), an international non-profit funded by Gates Ventures, have announced their collaboration to jointly identify Indian digital and medical technology innovators and support development and scale of their digital health and medical technology innovations within India's public healthcare system, with a view to positively impact the access to quality and affordable healthcare for underserved populations.



Inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of healthcare professionals in low-resourced areas in India are significant barriers to access to quality and affordable healthcare. The bold aim of this collaboration is to enable cutting-edge healthcare technology to traverse the divide and improve the quality of care across primary healthcare settings.



Says Krisha Mathur, Director – ACT For Health, "Our collaboration with GH Labs will focus on bringing innovative health-tech solutions to the last mile, where they have the highest potential for impacting the underserved. The goal is to make a meaningful impact on the public healthcare system, in a way that bridges the accessibility to affordability gap on quality healthcare for Bharat."



ACT For Health and GH Labs will leverage their collective expertise and resources to offer technology assistance, conduct evaluations in public health settings, and explore pathways for scaling Indian health-tech innovations. The ultimate goal is to make a meaningful impact in communities where access to quality healthcare is a critical challenge.



"Global Health Labs is thrilled to collaborate with ACT For Health, bringing together our unique expertise and shared commitment to supporting innovation that can lead to improved primary health care and reduced disparities in health outcomes," says Sharon Bergquist, VP - Special Projects at GH Labs.



About ACT and ACT For Health



ACT is a non-profit venture philanthropy platform that is built upon the premise that an entrepreneurial mindset, technology & innovation and collective action have the power to create meaningful social impact at scale. The organisation is driven by a bias for action to catalyse social change through collaboration across the board - VCs, startup founders, donors, NGO's, expert advisors, government stakeholders as well as the public at large.





ACT For Health aims to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare in the areas of primary care, diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis and mental health by supporting digital/medtech/deeptech innovations in these spaces



About GH Labs



Global Health Labs, Inc (GH Labs) innovates to reduce health disparities, especially in low- and middle-income countries.



As a nonprofit corporation fully funded by Gates Ventures (the private office of Bill Gates), we partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other cross-sector leaders to develop and implement health technology solutions for the people who need them most.





Company :-ON PURPOSE

User :- Aakash Nagpal

Email :

Mobile:- +91 9717956944