Canada To Allocate Almost EUR 870M In Aid To Ukraine Until 2026

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will allocate more than CAD 1.3 billion (EUR 869 million) in military assistance for Ukraine until 2026.

The Canadian government said this in its 2023 Fall Economic Statement , Ukrinform reports.

The document states that CAD 816 million in military aid for Ukraine will be earmarked in 2023-2024, CAD 318 million in 2024-2025, and CAD 197 million in 2025-2026.

On October 11, Canada allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine for conducting hostilities in the winter period.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said the package would include CAD 25 million ($19 million) worth of winter clothing and equipment.

Ukraine will also receive 2,000 additional rounds of 155mm ammunition, smoke ammunition, including 955 rounds of 155mm artillery smoke and over 2,000 rounds of 81mm mortar smoke, 2,260 gas masks, 277 1,000-pound aircraft bombs and associated fuse assemblies; and various types of 76mm naval ammunition.