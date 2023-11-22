The AC Therapist Unveils Comprehensive HVAC Solutions And Exclusive Maintenance Plans For Tampa Bay Residents

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The AC Therapist , a leading HVAC contractor in the Tampa Bay area, is proud to announce its comprehensive range of air conditioning and heating services tailored for residential and light commercial needs. Specializing in AC repair, installation, and maintenance, The AC Therapist is dedicated to ensuring optimal indoor comfort and air quality for its clients.

"Our mission is to provide reliable, efficient, and affordable HVAC solutions," said Richard Morales, Owner, of The AC Therapist. "We understand the importance of a well-functioning air conditioning system, especially in the Florida heat. That's why we offer a wide array of services, from mini-split installations to smart thermostat integrations and much more."

The AC Therapist's services include:



AC Repair and Installation

Mini Split and Multizone Mini Split Installation

Smart Thermostat and HVAC Zoning Solutions

Heating Services, including Furnaces and Heat Pumps

Air Quality Improvements with UV Light Installation and Duct Sanitation

Comprehensive Ductwork Services and Dryer Vent Cleaning Attic Insulation for Enhanced Energy Efficiency

In addition to these services, The AC Therapist proudly introduces its Therapy Maintenance Plans, designed to provide ongoing care and cost savings. Starting at just $14.99, these plans include options such as annual maintenance visits, discounts on services, duct sanitation, UV light installation, and year-round filter provision.

"The Therapy Maintenance Plans are a testament to our commitment to long-term client relationships," added Richard Morales. "We believe in not just fixing immediate problems but in maintaining the health of HVAC systems for years to come."

In addition to the comprehensive range of services, The AC Therapist is excited to announce a special promotion for its customers: $89 AC Tune-Ups. This offer is designed to ensure that air conditioning systems are in peak condition, especially as the warmer months approach. "We believe in proactive care for HVAC systems. Our $89 tune-up service is an affordable way for our customers to maintain their systems, prevent future breakdowns, and ensure efficient operation," said Richard Morales. This tune-up includes a thorough inspection and servicing of AC units, ensuring they are clean, efficient, and ready to provide maximum comfort during the Florida heat.

For those in need of expert plumbing services, The AC Therapist proudly recommends its sister company, Plumbing Therapist. Renowned for its excellence and reliability in plumbing solutions, Plumbing Therapist offers an extensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of Tampa Bay residents. From fixing leaky faucets to comprehensive pipe installations and emergency plumbing repairs, their team of skilled plumbers ensures prompt and efficient service. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction akin to The AC Therapist, Plumbing Therapist stands as a beacon of trust for all plumbing needs, ensuring that your home's comfort extends beyond air quality to include all aspects of water and plumbing systems.

For more information or to schedule a service, please visit or contact (813) 343-2212.

The AC Therapist

(813) 343-2212

5005 West Rio Vista Ave, Tampa, FL, 33634