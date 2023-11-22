Blue Dot Network To Promote Quality Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
WASHINGTON, USA – The United States, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Spain welcome Switzerland joining the steering committee of the Blue Dot Network.
The goal of Blue Dot Network certification is to promote quality infrastructure that is financially, environmentally, and socially sustainable; consistent with international standards, laws and regulations, and that benefits all users and stakeholders in our respective societies. Pilot projects using Blue Dot Network criteria have demonstrated the certification process is effective at delivering local economic development and adhere to international standards and best practices.
The Blue Dot Network represents the future of sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development. We are excited to welcome Switzerland as another partner in leading this effort. We all benefit when we use recognized standards to develop roads, bridges, electrical grids, communication networks and other infrastructure.
To learn more, visit the Blue Dot Network website .
