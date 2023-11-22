(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of two oil wells in the Zubair and Fakka [Jabal Fauqi] oil fields.

The ZB-608 oil well in the Zubair oil field reached a depth of 3,598 meters using the 1,500-horsepower IDC 38 drilling rig. This is part of the contract with the Italian company ENI to drill 37 oil wells at Zubair, in Basra province.

The company also completed the drilling of the FQCN-96 oil well in the Fakka oil field in Maysan province, reaching a depth of 3,167 meters. This well is part of a project to drill 22 oil wells in Maysan fields for the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) . This drilling was done using the 2,000-horsepower IDC-55 drilling rig.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

The post IDC Completes New Wells at Zubair and Fakka first appeared on Iraq Business News .