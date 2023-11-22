Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Hold Meeting With French President In Paris

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Paris, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, held an official meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron in Paris.The meeting was attended by members of the Committee assigned by the Arab-Islamic Summit to achieve a long-standing ceasefire in embattled Gaza, namely Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyadh al-Maliki, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tugga, and Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in the presence of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.The meeting praised Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America for their joint mediation efforts, which resulted in an agreement for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, the start of which will be announced within 24 hours and will last four days, subject to extension, while emphasizing the importance of building on the humanitarian truce to achieve a complete and sustainable ceasefire as soon as possible.The committee urged members of the Security Council and the international community to take immediate and decisive steps to achieve a complete ceasefire in Gaza. They emphasized the necessity of guaranteeing secure passageways for humanitarian aid, food, water, gasoline, and electricity to Gaza.The committee members urged France to play a balanced role in achieving an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and implementing all relevant UN decisions, in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.They demanded that the international community uphold its obligations by opposing any kind of partiality in the application of moral and legal norms worldwide and by defending the Palestinian people against crimes carried out by occupation forces and settler militias in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.The meeting touched on the need to re-launch the peace process and members of the committee emphasized the importance of ensuring just, lasting, and comprehensive peace by implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution and enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.