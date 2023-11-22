Zelensky Changes Composition Of Supreme Commander-In-Chief Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The decree to that effect, No. 771/2023 , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The former head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Yuriy Shchyhol, was removed from the Staff. Instead, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov was included in the Staff composition.

Detectives with Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) earlier served Shchyhol, his deputy and other officials with notices of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of UAH 62 million.

On Monday, November 20, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had dismissed the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Shchyhol, and his deputy.

On November 22, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the prosecutor's request and imposed a measure of restraint on Shchyhol in the form of detention with the alternative of posting UAH 50 million bail.

Law enforcement officers found a crypto wallet in Shchyhol's phone, in which $1.2 million worth of cryptocurrency was kept.