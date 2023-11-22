Enemy Increased Number Of Assaults And Airstrikes In Tavria Sector Military Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have increased the number of assaults and airstrikes in the Tavria sector in the last few days.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the defense forces of the Tavria sector, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Our air defense forces are trying to work as hard as possible, counter-battery warfare is being waged, and we are urging people to hide, because, unfortunately, there is no way out against artillery, if it is already flying," Shtupun said, talking about the situation on the Tavria axis.

He also noted that "it is quite difficult to fight enemy aircraft, especially when they drop guided bombs from afar."

"Yesterday the Russian occupiers dramatically increased the number of assaults and airstrikes. The day before yesterday, aircraft were not used at all in the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense forces, whereas yesterday 29 airstrikes were recorded. Today there are already more than ten of them. The enemy mainly drops guided bombs from Su-35 aircraft," he said.