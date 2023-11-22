Zelensky Has Phone Call With Argentina's President-Elect

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday had a phone call with Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei to discuss possible cooperation between the two countries in investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The interlocutors discussed possible cooperation between the two countries in investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine, bringing the aggressor to justice, and post-war reconstruction," the statement reads.

Zelensky invited Milei to continue Argentina's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, to send a representative to the next meeting of national security and political advisors.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was interested in the further development of relations with Argentina and the South American region. He also invited Milei to join preparations for the Ukraine – Latin America Summit.

Zelensky also invited Milei to make a visit to Ukraine.

The head of state congratulated Milei on his landslide victory in the elections and thanked him for his unwavering principled position since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"I am grateful to you for not trying to balance between good and evil and for immediately declaring your resolute support for Ukraine. Ukrainians saw it all. And we are very grateful to you for that," he said.

Zelensky also thanked Argentina for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.