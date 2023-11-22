IRIS, Patriot, 155Mm Artillery: Umerov Reports On Results Of 17Th Ramstein Format Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has reported on the main results of the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Following the meeting, 20 countries have joined a new Ground-Based Air Defense coalition, the leaders being Germany and France.

"After yesterday's visit by the Minister of Defense of Germany, they have already announced $1.4 billion in aid - this includes IRIS-T systems with guided missiles, 8,000 new anti-tank mines, a Patriot system, and additional 155mm artillery ammunition - we should get everything by mid-December. The Netherlands has prepared EUR 2 billion in military aid to Ukraine. An IT coalition leader - Estonia – is providing $500,000 in funding for the IT coalition's activities in addition to Luxembourg's EUR 10 million commitment. Britain and Norway as part of a maritime coalition will look for ways to strengthen security in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Umerov thanked Ukraine's international partners for their constant support. In particular, he said that each piece of weapons provided to Ukraine's defense forces strengthens their ability to resist the enemy and liberate Ukrainian territory.

Umerov also invited the defense ministers of the partner countries to make official visits to Ukraine to be able to see firsthand that the aid they provided is being used effectively and that Ukraine's victory day is approaching. The ministry also stressed that "to this end Ukraine is working on the creation of a powerful military-industrial complex and will involve its international partners in this process."

"Ukraine's victory will be a clear signal to dictatorships. This is a signal that the crime of aggression will be punished," Umerov said.

The 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held virtually on November 22. The defense ministers of more than 50 countries took part in the meeting.

Photos: gov