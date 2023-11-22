Russia Struggling To Subdue Hysteria Around Ukrainian Operations In Left-Bank Kherson Region ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Russian officials are struggling to subdue Russian hysteria around Ukrainian operations in the east (left) bank of the Kherson region.

The relevant statement was made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On November 21, 2023, Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu addressed the Russian MoD Collegium and claimed that Russian forces prevented all Ukrainian attempts to conduct successful“amphibious operations in the Kherson direction.”

Shoigu further claimed that Russian forces are inflicting“colossal” losses on Ukrainian forces.

“Shoigu's statement is likely an attempt to downplay some Russian milbloggers' concerns over Russia's inability to decisively repel Ukrainian attacks on the east bank of the Dnipro River but is unlikely to calm the ever-growing complaints in the Russian information space,” the ISW noted.

According to the analysts, Russian milbloggers continue to acknowledge a Ukrainian presence in the east (left) bank of the Kherson region and complain that Russian forces are unable to suppress Ukrainian operations in the area.

On November 21, 2023, a Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces killed an entire Russian assault group near Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson City and 2 km from the Dnipro River).

On November 17, 2023, a Russian insider source claimed that a Ukrainian strike killed 76 Russian personnel in the 1st Battalion of the 35th Motorized Rifle Brigade (41st Combined Arms Army, Central Military District) attempting to conduct a“distraction maneuver” in the Skadovsk district.

A Russian soldier reportedly in the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade (Black Sea Fleet) operating near Krynky claimed in a video amplified on November 21 that the Russian military is forcing personnel who are still recovering from wounds to conduct assaults and that there are three Ukrainian drones for each Russian soldier operating in the Krynky area.

Additionally, a Russian milblogger published a letter purportedly from a Russian soldier operating near Krynky on November 21 who claimed that Russian forces in the Krynky area lack reconnaissance drones, slowing their movements and putting them at risk of Ukrainian attacks. The purported Russian soldier claimed that Russian forces in the Krynky area also lacked fire support because artillery and mortar units quickly changed locations after firing“a few shots” in order to evade counterbattery fire.

The Russian soldier claimed that his unit has practically no interaction with other Russian units operating nearby and that the Russian command headquarters in the Kherson direction devises unsuccessful plans because the headquarters receives incorrect and delayed information. The Russian soldier also claimed that the Russian command in the Kherson direction had failed to implement changes resulting in increased Ukrainian attacks.

The milbloggers do not appear to be responding to Shoigu's claims, the ISW concluded.

In the meantime, the analysts mentioned that Ukrainian forces continued operations on the east (left) bank of the Kherson region and reportedly advanced on November 21, 2023.