G-7 Condemns North Korea's Launch Of Spy Satellite

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) on Wednesday condemned North Korea's launch using ballistic missile technology the previous day, saying the action poses a grave threat to the peace and stability of the region and beyond.

"We, the G-7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's launch using ballistic missile technology," the ministers said in a joint statement released by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

"Any launch using ballistic missile technology, even if it is characterized as a military reconnaissance satellite, constitutes a clear, flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

The G-7 top diplomats reiterated their call for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and demanded Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programs, and any other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner in accordance with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the document said.

The G-7 ministers also strongly condemned arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, urging the North and Russia to immediately cease all such activities.

"In addition, we are deeply concerned about the potential for any transfer of nuclear, or ballistic missile-related technology to North Korea, which would further threaten the peace and stability of the region as well as across the globe," they said.

Earlier, North Korea claimed it successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite a day earlier, and vowed to conduct more launches "in a short span of time." (end)

