Palestinian Teen Killed By Israeli Fire S. Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian teenager was martyred by the Israeli occupation forces' bullets in in the village of Burin, south of Nablus City, bringing the total number of martyrs in the West Bank today to eight.

In a statement, Palestinian Ministry of Health said Moataz Eid, 16, was martyred after he had been shot in the back by the Israeli occupation forces' bullets. He was admitted to hospital where he died.

The Israeli occupation forces broke into the village, local media reported, adding that clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian youths and the Israeli forces, which opened fire at those people.

The number of those martyred today has risen so far to eight, including six killed by an Israeli drone's missile, in a wide raid operation launched by the Israeli occupation forces. (Pickup previous)

