UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Pause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed Wednesday that the agreement reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation authorities on a four-day humanitarian pause and a prisoners' swap.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, supported by Egypt and the United States," Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a press statement.

"This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done."

Guterres stressed that the UN will mobilize all its capacities to support the implementation of the agreement and maximize its positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

For his part, The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland welcomed the agreement.

"I welcome the announcements of a deal to secure the release of hostages abducted by Hamas and others during horrific attacks on 7 October," he told reporters in a press conference.

"I also welcome the announcement of a 4-day humanitarian pause in Gaza. This pause must be used to its fullest extent to facilitate the release of hostages and alleviate the dire needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

He underlined that need to see safe access and a continuous flow of humanitarian aid to all those in need.

He appreciated the efforts of the Governments of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States for facilitating the agreement.

"This is an important step, but more must be done and I will continue all efforts to bring the suffering to an end," Wennesland said.

Earlier, Qatar announced a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip following joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the US on one side and Hamas and Israeli occupation on the other, the official news agency (QNA) said.

QNA quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying the pause, whose time would be announced within the next 24 hours and would last for four days, was subject to extension.

The agreement, it added, included the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli occupation prisons.

The agreement stipulates the increase of the number of people who would be released in later stages.

The humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs, the statement added.

The Israeli occupation has been bombarding Gaza Strip after Hamas launched its operation on October 7, killing at least 13,000 people, many of them children, and wounding many more others. (end)

