DCO Team Meet Senior Kuwaiti Officials On Digital Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) said Wednesday a delegation, led by its Secretary General Deemah Al-Yahya, visited Kuwait to hold fruitful talks on plans for the prosperity of a sustainable digital economy.

The talks gathered Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Fahad Al-Shu'ala, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Finance Fahad Al-Jarallah and Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Dr. Mishaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Both sides focused on how to seize the available opportunities for Kuwait to strengthen the digital economy and ways to promote cooperation among the DCO member countries in this field, according to a press release from the DCO secretariat.

The discussions also dealt with ways to build an effective and sustainable digital economy, and promote digital governance and public-private sector cooperation.

Founded in 2020, the DCO is dedicated to achieving social prosperity and the growth of the digital economy by unifying efforts to advance digital transformation and promote common interests.

It also aims to provide the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) innovative means of upgrading their digital systems and improving the environment of digital integration. (end)

